Ari Lennox Cussed Fan Out After Water Bottle Thrown During Show

Ari Lennox comes across as one of the sweetest souls on the planet so we’re not understanding why someone would provoke her to anger by disrupting her set. During a performance, Ari Lennox had a water bottle tossed in her direction, prompting her to cuss out the person.

Ari Lennox is currently on tour with Rod Wave, and it can be assumed that the video footage going viral online at the moment was from one of the tour stops, although we’re not completely sure of the date. As it stands, Lennox, 32, was onstage in the middle of a song when a water bottle came crashing down in front of her.

Lennox immediately paused her set as security rushed to the stage to find the culprit, but the singer had plenty to say to the tosser in a very eloquent fashion. The tongue-lashing was, in a word, exquisite and very much passionate, with fans online noting that the DMV native went back to her roots.

We’ve seen before how fans tossing water at performers can work out negatively in their favor so we’re not sure what kind of moment the fan was having that they saw fit to do something that is sort of high-key dangerous. What if she tripped over the bottle and her herself, or what if it hit her in the face? All kinds of things could’ve gone wrong.

On X, formerly Twitter, Ari Lennox is seeing her name trend as the video of the moment continues to go wide. We’ve got the best reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

