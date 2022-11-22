Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

August Alsina gives us an update on his love life. A gentleman by the name of Zu has stepped into the New Orleans artist life and brought happiness. We love to see it! In fact, Zu is an artist himself and has several songs with Mr.Alsina (‘ 2 am ‘ & ‘ Yeah Yeah ‘).

In the latest episode of The Surreal Life, August speaks about love and wanting to honor the person that has sparked that in him. Following those heartwarming statements was a passionate hug from August & Zu.

Check out some photos of August Alsina’s love, Zu below!

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms August Alsina Relationship: “I Just Wanted To Feel Good”

RELATED: Tory Lanez Denies Putting Paws On August Alsina After Concert

RELATED: August Alsina Really Dropped A Song Called “Entanglements” ft. Rick Ross, Twitter Cracks Up At The Petty Mess

HOMEPAGE

August Alsina Finds Love In a New Place; Meet Zu [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com