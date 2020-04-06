CLOSE
B.Simone Turns 30! Here Are 30 Looks That Got Da Baby’s Attention

Posted April 6, 2020

Our favorite influencer, B.Simone just celebrated her 30th birthday! Ms. “Your My Boooooooyfriend” has been workin’ workin’ this year. Simone has consistently been giving us skits, managing her beauty lines & serving us all looks in midst of a pandemic!

Simone has went on the record expressing her love for rapper Da Baby and it looks like she finally got his attention. Here are 30 looks from the beautiful B.Simone that got Da Baby breaking his neck to see.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

When you the CEO you don’t get no off days

A post shared by B. SIMONE (@thebsimone) on

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

View this post on Instagram

So, there’s this guy ... ❤️

A post shared by B. SIMONE (@thebsimone) on

20.

21.

22.

23.

View this post on Instagram

Shout out to my team! Omg i can’t thank you all enough 💖 each and everyone of you made last night so special and I love you guys to the moon and back. Without you none of my dreams could be reality. Everyone dedicated their time and made so many sacrifices to make @bsimonebeauty launch party so special! Thank you bestie @meganabrooks for flying in from Ohio and waiting on me hand and foot our talk last night was so magical we were up until 4am crying and praising God 🙏🏽 Thank you @lalameans for all you did and flying to ATL from LA just for me😢Thank you @ace_of_klubz and @arynkayy for being behind my brand 100 percent and waking up excited everyday to work with me! Thank you ladies @Jordan.simone @Carmen_Martika for being so committed and reliable. Thank you @mzskittlez @mrzothegoat for being there even though this time in your life is so hard ❤️ We did it y’all !

A post shared by B. SIMONE (@thebsimone) on

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

View this post on Instagram

My baby @beautybybsimone is finally ready a year later ! 😢 When I decided to start this lipgloss line i didn’t know what i was getting myself into lol But as a business owner i have 2 tips that stuck out to me during this process ... DONT SETTLE and DONT LET PEOPLE RUSH YOU! I’m so meticulous when it comes to my brand and everyone around me kept asking “when is it gonna be ready? Is it ready” which stressed me out a lot. It wasn’t ready because i wasn’t happy so i kept changing the design and formula . Down to the word placement on the box , i was so hands on. But I stayed faithful and patient… Timing is everything. So babies turn your post notifications on and get ready to purchase when I drop cause my shit gon sell out 😩👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽 Y’all ready? ...His bish on yo ass Kim K ❤️

A post shared by B. SIMONE (@thebsimone) on

29.

30.

