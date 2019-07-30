“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue#ClearblueConfirmed#clearbluepartner,” the Tony nominee captioned with a pic of her holding her positive pregnant test.

And since her big news, the OITNB star has been sporting that growing belly on the red carpet and beyond, giving us all the mother-to-be glow!

Take a scroll of her owning her bump!

Baby Bumpin! Danielle Brooks Is Glowing And Pregnant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com