Like many other celebrities, Ashanti has been vocal about people staying home to defeat the spread of the COVD-19. Many public figures have been doing IG Live performances to entertain their fans due to the cancellations on anything and everything at this moment. As we wait for the thumbs up to go outside and live again, let’s appreciate Ashanti from a distance.

She still got it!

Related: Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

Related: Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos]

Related: Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Badder Than Bad: Ashanti Quarantine Photos was originally published on rnbphilly.com