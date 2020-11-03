Tabria Majors has shined as a curve model and fashion ambassador for the past few years, becoming out of the standouts in her field by way of her effortless beauty. With some ingenuity and a good amount of cash, Majors stunted on the whole world with a tribute to Beyoncé that still has folks in awe.

After teasing her #BEYLLOWEEN Halloween tribute several times via her Instagram page, fans were treated to the full 10-minute visual last Friday (Oct. 30) and it’s still enjoying some run.

With Majors unveiling her take on some of Queen Bey’s video looks and looking amazing on top of it, it was the dance moves and choreography that was also on point.

Majors has been featured on Hip-Hop Wired in the past in our former Bangin Candy segment so it’s only right she makes a triumphant return as part of our Baes and Baddies squad.

Be sure to watch the tribute video from Tabria Majors below. Keep scrolling for more great shots.

—

Photo: Getty

Baes & Baddies: Tabria Majors Stunted On Us All With Her #BEYLLOWEEN Mini Movie was originally published on hiphopwired.com