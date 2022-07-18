Behind The Scenes with Posted On The Corner At Birthday Bash 2022 [Photos]

CLOSE
The biggest concert of the year was this past weekend when the world slid down to the A for Birthday Bash 2022. All of the best in Hip-Hop was in the building including the whole CMG Squad, Kali, Sleazyworld Go, Trinidad James came through on the bike and Posted on the Corner was there for it all!
Check out some of the best moments from Incognito and DJ Misses with the Hot 107.9 Team below!
1. Posted On The Corner Behind The Scenes At Birthday Bash 2022
14. Hot 107.9 Birthday BashSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 16: Radio personality Incognito speaks onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,radio,performance,talking,fashion,stadium,georgia – us state,pop music,georgia state university,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia,hip hop music