Listen Live
Entertainment

Best Burna Boy Songs for his Birthday

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Five

Source: Harry Durrant / Getty


Happy Birthday to Burna Boy, the Afro-fusion superstar born Today on July 2, 1991!

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, has taken the music world by storm with his distinctive sound that merges Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and more.

With hits like “Ye,” “On the Low,” and “Anybody,” he has become an international icon, celebrated for his rich vocals and compelling storytelling. A

s he marks another year, fans globally honor his artistry and anticipate the incredible music he will continue to create. Happy Birthday, Burna Boy!

Check out his best songs below!

Best Burna Boy Songs for his Birthday  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Ye

2. On the Low

3. Anybody

4. Last Last

5. Gbona

6. Killin Dem (with Zlatan)

7. Dangote

8. Gum Body (feat. Jorja Smith)

9. Odogwu

10. Location (with Dave)

11. Monsters You Made (feat. Chris Martin)

12. Bank on It

13. Wonderful

14. 23

15. Way Too Big

16. Real Life (feat. Stormzy)

17. Pull Up

18. Collateral Damage

19. Sekkle Down (with J Hus)

20. Soke

Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Entertainment

OSU Educator Unveils New Hip Hop Exhibit in Cincinnati

Politics

What Are ‘Black Jobs’? Trump’s Debate Claim About Immigrants Is Mocked, Questioned

July Music Survey Power
Music

Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 Dollars & Tickets To See Ms. Lauryn Hill Live

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 37 items
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close