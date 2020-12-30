Better Days: Remembering Tyrese And Samantha Gibson’s Marriage Memories

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha Gibson are calling it quits after four years of marriage. The two released a joint statement announcing their decision to separate today (Dec. 30) on Instagram accompanied by a photo of the couple from the red carpet of Black and Blue as the 42 year old singer and actor affectionately kissed his wife’s cheek.

“We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else. We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually,” the statement reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) Following their joint statement, Tyrese posted a video on Instagram with a song he wrote, which appears to be inspired by Samantha. The video features an emotional compilation of photos and videos from their time together.”Pain got me back in the holy grail… [ the studio ] No there’s no album coming this was inspired by the love of my life Samantha….” Tyrese included in his Instagram post. “Thank you for the years I hope you know that I did the very best I could… I truly did… #BetterDays.” By the looks of Tyrese’s social media rant, he doesn’t plan on letting this marriage go that easily and refers to himself as Samantha’s “forever husband.”The couple originally tied the knot in February 2017. They share one child together their 2 year old daughter Soraya. Gibson is also the father of his 13 year old daughter Shayla from a previous relationship in which Samantha cared for as well. The family happily celebrated moments of life together over the years and we wanted to share their happiest times with a gallery of the pair’s best marriage memories. Let us pray for the best for the couple as they close out an eventful year and their marriage.

Better Days: Remembering Tyrese And Samantha Gibson’s Marriage Memories was originally published on globalgrind.com