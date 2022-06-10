Beyoncé Breaks The Internet With ‘B7’ Album Release Joke

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Beyoncé is either the greatest when it comes to dropping a surprise album on us, or simply just a great joke-teller that knows how to play into the talk of the day on Twitter.

Many are trying to currently figure out which one is true after a widespread rumor began circulating that a new album by Queen Bey is arriving very soon, complete with a surprise single on the way as early as tonight.

First she fueled things herself with a social media wipe on all main profile pictures across all platforms, just as she did with her last huge release.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Soon came the post on her official website, which by the URL alone (beyonce.com/album/b7) was enough to get people expecting to be clicking on a link to one of the most-anticipated album drops since her last real solo run with 2016’s Lemonade. However, as sad as it is to report, Bey was just getting a few laughs off as the site actually linked to a page that reads in bold black letters, “WE BROKE THE INTERNET. TRY AGAIN.” Clicking on the hyperlink sends you to the front page of the regular homepage hosting a series of her now-famous birthday shoutouts.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Beyoncé’s last solo musical offering came in the form of a soundtrack single, “Be Alive,” for the 2021 biopic King Richard. The song’s success took her all the way to the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year with a “Best Original Song” nomination, bested by 20-year-old pop star Billie Eilish’s No Time to Die theme song. Before that was the 2020 release in partnership with Disney for BLACK IS KING, a movie component to her 2019 soundtrack offerings for The Lion King remake. Joining with husband Jay-Z to form The Carters in 2018 for Everything Is Love also took a huge chunk of time out of Bey’s solo career. It’s due to that six-year-span that has fans vying to hear new music by the one and only Beyoncé.

Take a look below to see how Beyoncé really broke the internet with her ‘B7’ album hoax joke that currently has the entire internet out of formation:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet With ‘B7’ Album Release Joke was originally published on blackamericaweb.com