Beyoncé Delivered A Fashion Extravaganza For Her NYC ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Stop

Beyoncé has done it again with her tour fashion, this time at MetLife in East Rutherford, NJ. We think it’s safe to dub her Renaissance World Tour, the event that keeps giving because the Break My Soul singer has not let up! Her energy, performance level, and style visuals keep improving, and we are amazed (but not surprised) at how she continues serving heat.
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour Fashion Moments
Queen Bey jumpstarted her Renaissance World Tour overseas with looks that stunned the crowd. She floated around the stage in high fashion costume costumes by Alexander Mcqueen, Laquan Smith, Loewe, Mugler, and her fashion line Ivy Park. Each look emitted swagger, adding to the “Cozy” singer’s unique style and themed tour. Fast forward to the States, and Bey is still fashionably killing it. She even dedicated her Juneteenth tour date to all Black designers, and each of those looks deserved a particular spot in fashion history. And let’s not get into her and Blue Ivy’s custom Louis Vuitton looks by Pharrell Williams; to say she and her daughter ate is an understatement.
When putting a production together, you know Bey summons the best of the best. Therefore, her fashion team consists of some bad-ass stylists like Shiona Turini. Turini is known for her keen fashion eye, and when it comes to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, honey is doing her thing. She has brought the Love On Top singer’s alien fashion concept to life while acknowledging a bevy of fashion designers. For this tour, Bey has made an effort to wear a local designer at each concert stop, and for New York City, the “Heated” singer brought out the Marc Jacobs threads.
Let’s get into Beyoncé’s New York City costume looks without further ado. Hold your edges because these ensembles are snatching everything in sight! Jump in below to see how the Queen stylishly blessed the Met Life Stadium.
1. Marc JacobsSource:Getty
This black and white Marc Jacobs’ beaded gown is mesmerizing. This dress is a remake of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2013 collection. It features a daring split and a cinched waist. Bey paired this dress with drop earrings and white opera-length gloves.
2. ValentinoSource:Getty
Bey was pretty in pink in this popping custom Valentino costume. The look featured an all-over sequin coat, a bodysuit, and Valentino Garavani boots. Bey accented her ensemble with V-Romask, Valentino eyewear.
3. Ivy ParkSource:Getty
What’s a Renaissance show with Ivy Park? The “To the Left” singer tore the stage up in this blue and orange Ivy Park jersey dress that she accessorized with army-fatigued thigh-high boots and an oversized top hat.
4. Miu MiuSource:Getty
Cowgirl style never looked so good. Bey paid homage to her Texas roots in this shimmery bodysuit and high-waist shorts combo. She topped the look off with fringe thigh-high boots and a metallic, asymmetric cowgirl hat.
5. Sparkling BodysuitSource:Getty
You know Bey had to pull off her signature bodysuit look, and we can’t get enough of it! This sparkling bodysuit featured breastplates and long sleeves. She wore the dazzling look with metallic over-the-knee boots and a pink oversized fur coat.
6. Alexander McQueen
Bey stunned in this Alexander McQueen look that featured a silver house embroidered on her jumpsuit. She rocked this sequin outfit with a tinsel fringe floor-length coat and matching sequin boots.