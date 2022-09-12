Beyoncé Had A Star-Studded Disco Themed Birthday Party

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

roller-disco birthday bash was the hottest ticket in town this weekend. The who’s who of Hollywood came together, on Saturday, to show off their rollerskating skills at Beyoncé’s birthday party. Thesuperstar, who turned 41 on September 4, celebrated her big day with an invite-only party at a massive mansion in LA’s swanky Bel-Air neighborhood.

Celebrities like Adele, Megan Fox, Ciara, Zendaya, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan, Kelly Rowland, and more broke out their best disco fits (including an appearance by Offset as Michael Jackson) to hit the hardwood with Bey. In true Carter’s fashion, there seems to be no footage inside the actual soiree, however, there are plenty of pictures from celebs showing off their fit before they arrived.

Beyoncé’s latest body of work Renaissance, which features heavy bounce-infused beats, was the perfect soundtrack for the affair. While Ye’ wasn’t spotted on the scene, he opened up on social media about his favorite track off the culture-shifting disc. “Favorite song on Beyoncé album,” he captioned a stream of Church Girl, which peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in mid-August.

Renaissance peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, with 2022’s biggest week by a woman – and the second-largest week of the year overall, Billboard reports. Keep scrolling to see who wore what to Beyonce’s birthday party.

