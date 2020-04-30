Beyoncé’s Best Rap Moments: 9 Times The ‘B’ In Beyoncé Stood For Bars



It’s no secret that Beyoncé is one of the greatest performers of our generation, and even though she’s known most for her singing skills, every few years we get blessed with some bars from Queen B. Songs like “Apeshit”, “Partition”, and “Feeling Myself” all show off the versatility that Bey can bring to any type of record.

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion had the internet on fire after they released the official remix for “Savage”, with Beyoncé rapping about Demon Time and OnlyFans accounts gives fans a small view of her savage side.

What are your favorite rapping Beyoncé songs of all time? Here are 9 times she proved we need all need to acknowledge her rapping prowess.

1. Megan Thee Stallion – Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé) Already the number 1 trending song on YouTube, Beyoncé links up with her H-Town hottie. With saucy adlibs, vicious bars, and plenty of Instagram caption options, this song will be heard all summer 2020. With all artists’ proceeds benefitting Bread Of Life Houston’s COVID-19 Relief efforts in their hometown. “Hips tik tok when I dance

On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans (OnlyFans)”

2. THE CARTERS – APES**T People will argue that this may be Beyoncé’s best rap performance. With her husband by her side standing in front of the Mona Lisa, The Carters did not come to play on “APES**T”. “Gimme my check, put some respek on my check

Or pay me in equity (Pay me in equity)

Watch me reverse out of debt (Skrrt)

He got a bad bitch, bad bitch

We livin’ lavish, lavish

I get expensive fabrics

I got expensive habits

He wanna go with me (Go with me)

He like to roll the weed (Roll the weed)

He wanna be with me (Be with me)

He wanna give me that vitamin D (D)

Ice ornaments, icy style tournaments (Woo)”

3. Beyoncé – Formation Yoncé had everyone getting into FORMATION in 2016 with her Grammy nominated visual. Double entendres, spot-on delivery, and that flow switch up makes this one of our favorite Beyoncé verse ever. “Y’all haters corny with that Illuminati mess

Paparazzi, catch my fly and my cocky fresh

I’m so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress (stylin’)

I’m so possessive so I rock his Roc necklaces

My daddy Alabama, momma Louisiana

You mix that negro with that Creole, make a Texas bama”

4. Beyoncé – Diva Can you believe its been over 10 years since Beyoncé released “Diva”?! Even though this song consists more of a rap/singing style, she raps the first two lines to set the tone: “Stop the track, let me state facts.

I told you, gimme a minute and I’ll be right back.”

5. Nicki Minaj – Feeling Myself ft. Beyoncé When this happened in 2014, the same energy the internet had with the Meg collaboration is exactly how everyone reacted when Nicki Minaj and Bey finally hopped on a track. “Changed the game with that digital drop

Know where you was when that digital popped”

6. Beyoncé – Partition It seems like Beyoncé stepped into another character as YONCÉ on her hit single “Partition”. Her laid back second verse is what steals the show! “Drop the bass, mane, the bass get lower

Radio say speed it up I just go slower

High like treble, pumping on them mids

Ya man ain’t never seen a booty like this

And why you think ya keep my name rolling off your tongue

Cause when you want a smash, I’ll just write another one

I sneezed on the beat and the beat got sicker

Yoncé all on his mouth like liquor”

7. Beyoncé – 7/11 With over a 500M views on YouTube, 7/11 is one of the biggest records from Queen B over the past few years. Even though this was a bonus track, the swagger displayed can’t be denied! “Sweatin’ on my blow out

Sweatin’ on my dress

This trick about to go off

Mad ’cause I’m so fresh”

8. Beyoncé – Upgrade U ft. Jay-Z Two years before getting married, Jay Z & Beyoncé were already beginning to build their dynasty. On her 2006 album B’Day, fans get a taste of that other side of Beyoncé. Even though most of the song highlights her strong vocal ability, it’s the end of the track when she raps about the luxury items she’s purchased to change her mans life. “Audemars Piguet watch, dimples in ya necktie

Hermes briefcase, Cartier tie clips

Silk-lined blazers, diamond creamed facials

VVS cuff links, six-star pent suites

Partna, let me, upgrade ya, grade ya

Partna, partna, let me, upgrade ya, grade ya

Let me, let me, let me, upgrade ya, grade ya

Partna, partna, partna, let me upgrade ya (Huh!)”