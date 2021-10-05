Bi-Racial “Karen,” AKA Sage Steele Tests Positive For COVID-19, Was Also Suspended By ESPN For Podcast Comments

Karma is keeping its foot on the neck of ESPN anchor Sage Steele.
Front Office Sports Michael McCarthy reports that bi-racial Karen, AKA Sage Steele, has been “removed from the air for at least a week,” after testing positive for COVID-19. Steele, who was demoted to co-anchor to the noon edition SportsCenter, won’t be on television screens as she recovers from the virus and is expected to miss her turn as host of the espnW: Women + Sports Summit, taking place Oct. 18-20.
This recent development comes after ESPN also suspended her following controversial comments about former President Barack Obama and ESPN’s parent company, Disney mandating her to get vaccinated. Speaking with MAGA enthusiasts and former NFL quarterback Jay Culter on his “The Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast, Steele called the mandatory jabs “sick and scary.”
Steele also had the nerve to question why Barack Obama chose to identify as Black on the census because his Black father was absent in his life.
“Well, congratulations to the President, that’s his thing,” said Steele. “I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad is nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him, but OK. You do you. I’m gonna do me.”
Steele has since issued an apology for her headassery writing in a statement issued on Tuesday (Oct.5) morning, “I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize.”
ESPN said it was handling the matter internally and declined to comment if Steele’s hiatus was a direct result of disciplinary actions by the company.
“We are having direct conversations with Sage, and those conversations will remain private,” said ESPN in a statement. We now know that she was indeed suspended, The Hill reports.
Following her comments, Steele’s former colleagues, Jemele Hill, Cari Champion, and Keith Olberman, have criticized her.
Twitter also didn’t miss the opportunity to clown Steele also. You can peep more reactions to karma constantly knocking Sage Steele down in the gallery below.
Photo: Robin Marchant / Getty
