Arts & Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Jadakiss and Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

Published on June 17, 2023

Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance

Source: R1 / R1


2023 marks the 50th anniversary since hip-hop first began in The Bronx, New York, and the celebration is now extending all the way here in Atlanta for Birthday Bash 2023.


 

For the special occasion, we honored hip-hop’s roots while also paying tribute to how it goes down here in the South by having New York’s very own Jadakiss join ATL native Rocko to help spearhead the festivities. Also on board to help hold down the culture was D4L’s own Fabo, Pastor Troy representing for D.S.G.B. and even Crime Mob in the building.

While nobody threw $50,000 in the crowd in Plies fashion (see below), there were without question a handful of unforgettable moments that compared.


 

See all the photos from our 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop celebration at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 below:

Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Jadakiss and Rocko Help Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip-Hop  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance

Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance Source:R1

2. Jadakiss At Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Jadakiss At Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

3. Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop

Jadakiss Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop Source:R1

4. Jadakiss Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance

Jadakiss Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance Source:R1

5. Jadakiss Performing At Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Jadakiss Performing At Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

6. Jadakiss

Jadakiss Source:R1

7. Jadakiss Live At Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Jadakiss Live At Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

8. Rocko Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance

Rocko Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance Source:R1

9. Rocko At Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Rocko At Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

10. Rocko Shows Some Love To The Crowd At Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Rocko Shows Some Love To The Crowd At Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Source:R1

11. Rocko

Rocko Source:R1

12. Rocko Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop

Rocko Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop Source:R1

13. Fabo Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance

14. Pastory Troy Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance

15. Crime Mob Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop with Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Performance

