Black Excellence At Jay Z’s 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary

“It’s the Roc in here.”

Jay Z’s 40/40 club 18th anniversary celebration was a star-studded scene with celebrities like Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert in the building of the NYC hotspot that hit the city in 2003.

Beyonce served us Black Barbie vibes in a head-to-toe Versace look complimented by Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Styled by KJ Moody, who put Bey in a color block look last week, the Queen Bey served us curves in this LBD and pink crystal tote.

Hubby Jay Z looked dapper in a blue suit and Basquiat inspired hair. Other fashion killers include Megan Thee Stallion who wore a white gown by Khaite NY. The Thot Sh*t rapper showed major PDA with her boo Pardi, who also attended the celebratory event.

Jay and Beyonce recently made headlines over their controversial Tiffany’s ad that showed Beyonce wearing the historic “Tiffany’s Diamond.” Despite the backlash, the Carters were all smiles at the gathering. Keep scrolling for the best fashion moments from your favorite celeb.

