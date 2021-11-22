Black Friday Savings: 14 Black-Owned Businesses You Should Support on Black Friday

‘Tis the season for shopping! Black Friday is lurking around the corner, and you know what that means…your inbox will soon be (if not already) bombarded with deals and shopping solicitations. While it’s convenient to receive some of these emails for the purpose of staying abreast in the shopping world, things can also become a bit overwhelming when your trying to sort through mounds of “shop now for the best price” messages. But don’t fret. In order to make your shopping experience peaceful this year, we have a list of Black-owned businesses (including some sale offers) that may just be the answer to your shopping inquiries.

From skincare products to coffee table books, we have an array of products that will surely suit your fancy. In case you’re in need of shopping guidance this Black Friday, want to discover some new Black-owned businesses, or looking for a unique shopping experience…look no further than these 14 Black-Owned businesses for your Black Friday e-commerce needs. Check them out below!

1. AJ Crimson Source:Courtesy of AJ Crimson Who doesn’t need makeup as a gift? The AJ Crimson line was created to suit women of all skin tones. If you or a loved one is searching for the perfect nude lipstick to match perfectly with your shade of brown then this is your source. Shop here to discover unique colors or to get your “90’s inspired Brown Girl Nudes.” “ Shop Now

2. ARCH Source:Courtesy of ARCH This Black-Owned, NYC based footwear brand offers some pop-colored, jazzy shoes that are sure to start a conversation once on your feet. Choose between a hot pink ankle strap sandal or a faux pony hair mule. Shop with this brand between November 26-29 and receive 25% off of the Moscow Mule, no code needed. Shop Now

3. Design Essentials Source:Courtesy of Design Essentials You got to take care of your hair for sure, so why not get some natural, essential products while you’re shopping? Design Essentials offers products that are sure to cleanse, condition, nourish, revitalize and restore hair to its natural beauty. Receive 30% off their entire site during November 22-30 (no code necessary) or get up to 20% off with Code BEAUTY40. Shop Now

4. Diplomacy Source:Courtesy of Diplomacy Step up your street-wear gear with an item from Diplomacy. Celebrity stylist and Creative Director, Eric Archibald created each piece in the collection to promote a concept related to the practices of mindfulness, tact, and civility. Shop with this brand from November 22-30 and receive 30% off the entire site, no code needed. Shop Now

5. Milano Di Rouge Source:Courtesy of Milano Di Rouge Listen, you must make a fashion statement during the holidays and Milano Di Rouge has the ensembles for you to do just that. Seen on celebrities such as Cardi B, Meek Mill, Saweetie, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Rick Ross, and more, the Milano Di Rouge designs fashionably stand out. From message-clad trench coats to stylish baby gear, this designer has it all. Shop with this brand from November 26-29 and receive 30% off the entire site, no code necessary. Shop Now

6. Shea Radiance Source:Courtesy of Shea Radiance Beautiful skin is a must all-year round. Shea Radiance delivers vegan beauty products inspired by the traditional uses of unrefined shea butter sourced directly from the Motherland. These beauty products are gentle and are made for women with all skin types. Check this brand out from November 26-29 and receive 20% off sitewide plus Free Shipping on orders $75+, no code needed. Shop Now

7. KOSA Professionals Source:Courtesy of Kosa Professionals Put your hair health first with KOSA Professionals. The fall/winter weather is a chance for us natural girls to straighten our hair without the worry of humidity. Heat can be damaging to natural hair if you don’t possess the correct tools. But this is where KOSA has you covered. Shop with this brand for heat tools that are safe for your hair. Shop on November 29th for 40% off select items. Shop Now

8. Yummy Extensions Source:Courtesy of Yummy Extensions If you’re looking for a break when it comes to your hair and would like to rock some luxurious extensions, look no further than Yummy Extensions. Yummy Extensions was founded by Yummie O, the same person who created KOSA Professionals. Yummy Extensions is pure hair with absolutely no chemicals. Shop with this brand on November 29th and get 30% off your purchase, no code needed. Shop Now

9. Ten Wilde Source:Courtesy of Ten Wilde Ten Wilde is an all-gold jewelry line designed in Los Angeles. Ten Wilde offers gold plated, gold filled, and solid gold hoops, pendant necklaces, waist chains and more. Shop with Ten Wilde from November 25-29 to receive 45% off the website, no code needed. Shop Now

10. FabFitFun Winter Box Source:Courtesy of FabFitFun For the person who loves a variety of gifts, the FabFitFun Winter Box is perfect. It includes an array of products such as cozy throws, party-ready palettes, kitchenware to help prep for holiday meals and more. Become a member and you’ll be able to customize your Box with full-sized products from chic fashion essentials to glam makeup products. From now through December 10th, get 40% off a seasonal membership with code 40HOLIDAY. Shop Now

11. My Beautiful Black Hair Coffee Table Book Source:Courtesy of St. Clair Detrick-Jules Give the gift of purpose this year with the My Beautiful Black Hair Coffee Table Book. This book, like so many projects, was born out of a grievance when author, St. Clair, received a troubling call from her dad about her sister. 4-year-old Khloe’s classmates had “told her that her hair was ugly—and she believed it.” This book features a collection of love letters addressed to Khloe and the little ones within all of us. Shop Now

12. Emotional Intelligence Game Give the gift of intelligence this year with the Emotional Intelligence Game. E-IQ™ is a board game designed by Dr. Shallimar Jones who is a licensed psychologist, researcher and author specializing in Pediatric Health & Child/Adolescent Psychology. The game incorporates human development and psychology to teach early principles of Emotional Intelligence in a fun game based manner. Shop Now

13. Elizabeth Artis Candles Source:Courtesy of Elizabeth Artis Bring the smell goods this holiday with Elizabeth Artis candles. These beautiful, natural candles are hand poured in Southern California with premium coconut and soy wax, and 100% Cotton Wicks. Candles are always a good idea and they definitely enhance your décor. Shop Now