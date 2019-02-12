Black History Month: Oprah Winfrey (PHOTOS) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. ABC Special – Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America Source:Getty ABC SPECIAL – TAKING THE STAGE: AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC AND STORIES THAT CHANGED AMERICA, a star-studded special commemorating the opening of the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture, taped at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, 9/23/16, will air as a two-hour primetime special on THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 (9:0011:00 p.m. ET) on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Fred Watkins/ABC via Getty Images) OPRAH WINFREY photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,television show,new,washington dc,oprah winfrey,john f. kennedy center for the performing arts,performing arts center,opening event,smithsonian institution,national museum of african american history and culture,abc – broadcasting company

2. INDIA-LITERATURE-FESTIVAL-ENTERTAINMENT-OPRAH Source:Getty Television talk show host Oprah Winfrey gestures while in conversation with Indian Journalist Barkha Dutt during the DSC Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) in Jaipur on January 22, 2012. Television chatshow queen Oprah Winfrey received a rock star’s welcome when she spoke on Sunday to a heaving audience of thousands of fans at the DSC Jaipur Literature Festival in India. Winfrey, wearing a gold and red Indian outfit, told the packed crowd that her love of books had helped her education and enabled her to rise from a poor childhood in Mississippi to become one of the world’s most influential women. AFP PHOTO / Prakash SINGH / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH (Photo credit should read PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,discussion,india,gesturing,oprah winfrey,literature,talk show host,jaipur

3. Oprah Winfrey Joins Obama On Campaign Trail Source:Getty DES MOINES, IA – DECEMBER 8: Talk show host Oprah Winfrey (L) and Michelle Obama embrace at a rally for her husband Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) December 8, 2007 in Des Moines, Iowa. Obama and Winfrey are scheduled to make two stops in Iowa before heading off to campaign events in South Carolina and New Hampshire tomorrow. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) celebrities,usa,waist up,politics,barack obama,politician,oprah winfrey,embracing,president,michelle obama,election,democracy,political rally,protest,husband,presidential candidate,united states presidential election,candidate,talk show host,iowa,des moines – iowa,us first lady

4. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Press Room Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 07: Oprah Winfrey poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,portrait,film industry,television show,smiling,california,holding,fashion,award,the beverly hilton hotel,oprah winfrey,awards ceremony,press room,golden globe awards,cecil b. demille award,beverly hills – california,golden globe statue,75th golden globe awards

5. 2005 International Emmy Awards Gala – Red Carpet and Pressroom Source:Getty Oprah Winfrey and Senator Hillary Clinton during 2005 International Emmy Awards Gala – Red Carpet and Pressroom at New York Hilton in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,red,television show,award,gala,oprah winfrey,red carpet event,hillary clinton,emmy awards,press room,international

6. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Ben Bradlee, among others, in Washington, DC. Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: President Barack Obama puts the medallion on Oprah Winfrey while awarding her the Presidential Medal of Freedom on November, 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,barack obama,us president,washington dc,oprah winfrey,awards ceremony,human interest,president,moving activity,presidential medal of freedom

7. Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie’s Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala Source:Radio One Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie’s Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala dallas,oprah,minnie food pantry

8. 2011 TCA Winter Press Tour – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Cocktail Reception Source:Getty PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 06: Oprah Winfrey attends the 2011 TCA Winter Press Tour – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network cocktail reception held at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,usa,adult,one woman only,adults only,television show,smiling,california,lipstick,black hair,cocktail,up do,oprah winfrey,stud earring,eyeliner,television critics association,diamond,winter,pasadena – california,langham huntington hotel,oprah winfrey network

9. ‘Precious: Based On The Novel ‘Push’ By Sapphire’ Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty Producer/Television personality Oprah Winfrey and director/actor Tyler Perry arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere ‘Precious: Based On The Novel Push By Sapphire’ at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on November 1, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actor,california,hollywood – california,director,film director,premiere,film premiere,mann theaters,oprah winfrey,tv personality,grauman’s chinese theater,producer,tyler perry,precious – film title,sapphire

10. Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Inside Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 07: (L-R) TV personality Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey and director Ava DuVernay celebrate The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,film industry,theatrical performance,television show,california,fashion,film director,the beverly hilton hotel,oprah winfrey,tv personality,gayle king,golden globe awards,moët & chandon,ava duvernay,beverly hills – california,accidents and disasters,75th golden globe awards

11. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’ Source:Getty MONTECITO, CA – OCTOBER 15: Author Oprah Winfrey attends Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch celebrating her new book ‘Wisdom of Sundays’ on October 15, 2017 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,author,celebration,looking at camera,smiling,california,new,oprah winfrey,book,montecito

12. ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’ Los Angeles Premiere Source:Getty Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham during ‘Good Morning, Vietnam’ Los Angeles Premiere at Cineramadome Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,california,city of los angeles,1980-1989,hollywood – california,archival,premiere,film premiere,oprah winfrey,cinerama dome,stedman graham,good morning vietnam

13. Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch Celebrating Her New Book ‘Wisdom Of Sundays’ Source:Getty MONTECITO, CA – OCTOBER 15: Author Oprah Winfrey and actor/rapper Common attend Oprah Winfrey’s Gospel Brunch celebrating her new book ‘Wisdom of Sundays’ on October 15, 2017 in Montecito, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,common – rapper,author,celebration,waist up,actor,rapper,california,two people,new,oprah winfrey,book,montecito

14. Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief – Los Angeles Source:Getty UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, Oprah Winfrey attends Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief at Universal Studios AMC on September 12, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,portrait,music,headshot,smiling,california,charity benefit,incidental people,oprah winfrey,weather,environment,universal city,accidents and disasters

15. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: TV celebrity Oprah and actor Will Smith greet the crowd before quoting poems of famous African American poets during the dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture September 24, 2016 in Washington, DC, before the museum opens to the public later that day. The museum is a Smithsonian Institution museum located on the National Mall featuring African American history and culture in the US. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,poet,actor,day,two people,politics,government,barack obama,us president,washington dc,open,american,cultures,will smith – actor – born 1968,african,oprah winfrey,television,human interest,crowd,greeting,dedication,museum,opening,public,famous,politics and government,national museum of african american history and culture,black history in the us,museum dedication,poems,quotation – text

16. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – 1995: American media proprietor and talk show host Oprah Winfrey attends an event with her partner Stedman Graham circa 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,waist up,smiling,the media,california,city of los angeles,two people,event,1990-1999,oprah winfrey,stedman graham,owner,talk show host

17. US President Barack Obama and First Lady Source:Getty US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama chat with talk show host Oprah Winfrey during a taping of the Oprah Winfrey show April 27, 2011 at Harpo Studios in Chicago. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) horizontal,usa,tape,performance,talking,politics,government,barack obama,us president,chicago – illinois,oprah winfrey,michelle obama,showing,talk show host,harpo studios

18. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular Source:Getty CHICAGO, IL – MAY 17: Oprah, Will Smith, Usher and Tom Hanks and Stevie Wonder attend Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular at the United Center on May 17, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,television show,four people,illinois,chicago – illinois,will smith – actor – born 1968,oprah winfrey,surprise,usher – singer,stevie wonder,tom hanks,tom hanks and stevie wonder

19. Oprah Winfrey Leaves Her Studio After Her Final Taping Source:Getty CHICAGO, IL – MAY 24: Oprah Winfrey departs Harpo Studios after the final taping of ‘Oprah’ on May 24, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Roman/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,topix,bestof,tape,television show,illinois,chicago – illinois,oprah winfrey,leaving,final,harpo studios

20. American All-Star Tribute To Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey (Photo by Jim Smeal/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,oprah winfrey,stedman graham,palm desert

21. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular Source:Getty Oprah Winfrey attends Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular at the United Center on May 17, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. vertical,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,television show,illinois,chicago – illinois,oprah winfrey,surprise

22. Lincoln Center Presents: An Evening With Ralph Lauren Hosted By Oprah Winfrey – Inside Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: Ralph Lauren and Oprah Winfrey attend an evening with Ralph Lauren hosted by Oprah Winfrey and presented at Lincoln Center on October 24, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren) vertical,formalwear,evening gown,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,bestof,new york city,dusk,lincoln center,oprah winfrey,television host,presenting,ralph lauren – designer label,ralph lauren – fashion designer

23. 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 18: Inductee Quincy Jones (L) and Oprah Winfrey perform onstage during the 28th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,bestof,music,performance,california,city of los angeles,international landmark,oprah winfrey,best buy theater,quincy jones,rock & roll hall of fame,rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony,inductee

24. The 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: Stedman Graham and Honoree Oprah Winfrey attend the 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center Hall of States on December 5, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,washington dc,oprah winfrey,human interest,stedman graham,kennedy center honors,kennedy center hall of states,pomellato

25. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular Source:Getty CHICAGO, IL – MAY 17: Maya Angelou and Oprah attend Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular at the United Center on May 17, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,l’wren scott – designer label,horizontal,usa,maya angelou,television show,two people,illinois,chicago – illinois,oprah winfrey,surprise

26. Premiere Of OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’ – Arrivals Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 15: Actresses Lynn Whitfield (L) and Oprah Winfrey arrive at the premiere of OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’ at The Lot on June 15, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,television show,actress,california,city of los angeles,two people,west hollywood,premiere,oprah winfrey,oprah winfrey network,the lot,photograph,lions gate films,lynn whitfield,greenleaf,lynn whitfield, oprah winfrey