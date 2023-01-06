Black Hollywood Showed Up In Full Force To The ‘BMF’ Premiere

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Black Hollywood showed up and showed out for the Los Angeles premiere of the Starz series, BMF.

The show is loosely based on the true story of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” (played by Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee” (played by Da’Vinchi), and their heavy influence in the drug game and Hip-Hop culture. Season two introduces new characters like Yung Miami while expanding on La La Anthony’s role, who made a brief appearance in the first season.

The carpet was flooded with the who’s who of the entertainment industry. Not only were Omarion and his brother O’Ryan in the building, but Kash Doll had the most handsome man in the room (her son) hanging from her arms.

You can catch the second season today at 8 pm or now if you have the Starz app. In the meantime, check out some of our favorite looks from the BMF Los Angeles premiere.

