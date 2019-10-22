God’s Love We Deliver is a non-profit organization that cooks and delivers meals to individuals who are unable to cook meals for themselves due to illnesses like HIV/AIDS, cancer and more. Last year, the organization cooked 1.9 million meals. They also provide illness specific education and counseling to the individuals they serve, family members, care providers and additional service organizations. All their services are free. The organization has been heavily supported by Michael Kors who has gotten the fashion community involved and aware of the organizations endeavors. In 2012, he gave a gift to help kick off the project to create a six-story structure and a 9,600 square foot kitchen where over 1.4 million meals will be prepared annually in the SoHo area. Kors is a member of the board and via his website stated, “I’ve been a supporter of God’s Love We Deliver for over 30 years, and I’m still amazed at the work they do every day.” This is undoubtedly a good cause and the organization is lucky to have an influential board member like Kors to shine light on their endeavors.

You can read more about the organization and ways to donate, here.

Last night, Kors brought out his famous fashion friends, including a bevy of famous Black models, actresses and more to raise money for this important cause at their annual gala. Keep clicking to see who attended and was best dressed! Which looks are your favorite?!

Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style To Support Michael Kors At The God’s Love We Deliver Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com