In honor of the 2022 BET Awards taking place this Sunday, June 26, let’s take a walk down memory lane. BET has been a staple in the Black music community, recognizing talent before they reach global stardom. Notable artists like Outkast, 50 Cent and newcomers Lucky Daye and Kiana Lede were all acknowledged first by none other than the BETAwards.

The 21st annual BET Awards will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson live from Los Angeles. It will be another epic celebration of Black culture featuring fan-favorite artists from film, television, music and literature in culture’s biggest night. Artists set to perform this year include: Babyface, Jack Harlow, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, GIVĒON, Chlöe and Doechii. Doja Cat leads the pack in with 6 nominations this year.

Priscilla Renea, Baby Keem, Tems, Latto, Yung Bleu and Benny the Butcher are up for Best New Artist. Tyler, the Creator, H.E.R., Ye, Silk Sonic, Drake, Doja Cat and Jazmine Sullivan are in the Album of the Year category. The Best Female Hip-Hop category is a tough one featuring Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Nicki Minaj and Latto. While J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Drake, Ye, Lil Baby, Future and Kendrick Lamar are being considered for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.

Other categories include Best Actor/Actress, Best Collab, Video of the Year, BET Her, and Best Group.

BET has remained at the pulse of Black music, discovering and honoring the biggest artists before they make it BIG. Comment who you think will take home BET Awards this Sunday below.

Check out our favorite moments from the BET Awards throughout the years, recognizing hidden talents before they truly took off:

Black Music Month: Moments From The BET Awards Where They Honored New Artists FIRST was originally published on globalgrind.com