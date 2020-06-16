Black Queer-Owned Fashion Brands To Support During Pride Month And Beyond

Black queer folks have been revolutionizing fashion for years.

Ball culture alone, which has received more attention thanks to shows like FX’s Pose and HBO Max’s Legendary, demonstrates the many ways Black queer and trans people have always stretched the imagination when it comes to looks, configuration, and execution.

Today, Black queer folks are carrying on tradition with their own fashion brands and creative publications.

Pride Month is no better time to get into it.

As people around the world celebrate the history of LGBTQ rights it’s important to know that Black queer folks have always been at the forefront of movements — whether the Civil Rights movement of the ’50s and ’60s or the LGBTQ liberation movement of the ’60s and ’70s. Till this day, Black queer and trans people still face barriers with employment and housing alone, making it more important than ever to support Black queer-owned brands.

Below are a few stylish brands that can turn you into a loyal customer.

Specialties range from streetwear, sunglasses, t-shirts, and even menstruation-proof underwear.

Check out some of the amazing brands below and be sure to support them during Pride Month and beyond.

