Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone

Black Twitter is simply loaded with creative genius. The usually vanilla co-lead of Marvel’s WandaVision, Vision (last seen catching an L courtesy of Thanos), got retrofitted on social media into the more “soulful” ViShawn, and to hilarious effect.
LaWanda and Vishawn J’arvis Maximoff is black twitter’s best creation pic.twitter.com/JBMQa0kslY
— cyrUGHHHH (@queencyrahh) March 7, 2021
Vision rocking a slim-fitting turtleneck during the season finale of the Disney+ series was just too easy to get those savvy with the graphics to flip the staid character into a zaddy. And it all just snowballed from there.
Ever since, Vision has been outfitted in gold chains, grown man beards, du-rags, Kinte cloth and even gold fronts. It is worth noting that Vision is a synthezoid who was created by Ultron with the purpose of destroying the Avengers and is made from Vibranium. The aforementioned metal is only found in Wakanda—the African nation ruled by Black Panther. Thus, “ViShawn” is of African descent and at least bi-racial. Yes, that was definitely thought out.
But due to Wanda aka The Scarlet Witch’s Karen on steroids-like behavior throughout WandaVision, we’re not as excited about her “LaWanda” meme. Is what it is.
But considering history, this was all to be expected, right? Chris Evans stays getting the Black Twitter just for existing, and it’s usually damn funny.
It really is Black Twitter tradition to negrofy the avengers 😭 pic.twitter.com/sgwztEv5gt
— ITS QUIET aint no Black talk (@fivechys) March 7, 2021
It’s all fun and games, but just don’t OD on any reckless stereotypes, though. We’re also glad to be seeing more Vision—maybe, no spoilers—in the forthcoming MCU films.
Peep some of the more comedic takes on ViShawn J’arvis the Avenger in the gallery.
1.
when Paul Bettany finds out about Black Twitter and Vishawn: pic.twitter.com/1a4ls3yd2t— ✨Harbinger of Chaos✨ (@TheSailorGoon) March 6, 2021
2. Why are y’all like this?
When Vishawn, hit Maury😂😂 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/GdvjlX0U3H— J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) March 7, 2021
3.
Well he is half Wakandan 🤔 I love Black Twitter. #ViShawn #Vision #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/k2Jyl6hgr8— Fangirl (@JillRobiFangirl) March 6, 2021
4.
Black Twitter done gave this man the soul stone at this point😂 #vishawn pic.twitter.com/iBk6y3Y9ES— Jason Thee Scallion (@WeirdGuyJay) March 7, 2021
5.
LMAOO Black twitter never fails 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aB1WqD9Xoj— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) March 6, 2021
6.
I love black Twitter #ViShawn pic.twitter.com/qrjIuEBsMG— ♤♡~Dadou~◇♧ (@2000_mountain) March 7, 2021
7.
Now everytime I say Vision, my mind is going make me pronounce it Vishawn.— Lovely Lady (@Lovely2009Lady) March 7, 2021
I love Black Twitter. pic.twitter.com/FJ4n6IZG7W
8.
what is social media if not Black Twitter persevering? pic.twitter.com/4n0rvWJwR0— cora🎮 @ fe3h occupying my last 3 brain cells (@Lexincora) March 7, 2021
9.
LMAOO y’all need to chill Black twitter 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HOjSiEnpfZ— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) March 7, 2021
10.
Black Twitter really got ViShawn trending 🤣 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/taHDsN6Slw— 🇬🇭 A Creative (@inDAVIDuall) March 7, 2021
11.
“What is drip, if not swag persevering” - Vishawn J’arvis pic.twitter.com/IbNwr7pSie— Feteing King (@shaqmyster) March 7, 2021
12.
It ain’t Vision anymore. It’s ViShawn. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/7JO5CIQIIE— Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) March 6, 2021
13.
I knew Vishawn looked familiar👀 #ViShawn #WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/djgkwcaMlD— nazifa (@naznawar) March 7, 2021
14.
Tony: "ViShawn, we have to go save SoHo."— ViShawn with the Wave Check (@Nico_Corona) March 6, 2021
ViShawn: "who all gon' be there?"
Tony: "I think LeWanda's gonna meet us there"
ViShawn:... pic.twitter.com/SC6L3M7fj6
15. Not LaWanda, though…
I hate all y’all 😂😂😂😂 ViShawn and LaWanda WHO DID THIS!?😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zsKe0tMhKB— ⁸ Sam_STAY_ IN生 (@Stray_Kids_girl) March 7, 2021