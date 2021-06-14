Black Twitter Goes To War With Itself Over Destiny’s Child “Cater 2 U”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Depending on how one views things, Black Twitter is either one of the most influential segments of the fast-moving social media network or a lazy buzzword somebody made up. Recently, Black Twitter found itself trending after fans on the service are warring over the lyrics to Destiny’s Child boo-loving anthem “Cater 2 U” because it seemingly puts too much of the onus on men.

Destiny’s Child first released “Cater 2 U” in 2005 on the group’s fifth and final studio album, Destiny Fulfilled. At the time, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams were still the premier “girl group” of the era, but Queen Bey was slowly gearing up for her solo career dominance while the other members found themselves forging their own paths.

The lyrics on “Cater 2 U” depict a woman wanting to treat her special guy to a night of pampering and love, and the platinum-selling track had its critics back during its initial release due to the catering nature of the lyrics. With the social media world often engaged in a number of debates around relationships, gender roles, and the like, a song like “Cater 2 U” might seem like something of an archaic throwback for some listeners.

From “Cater 2 U”:

Baby I see you working hard

I want to let you know I’m proud

Let you know that I admire what you do

The more if I need to reassure you

My life would be purposeless without you (Yeah)

If I want it (Got it)

When I ask you (You provide it)

You inspire me to be better

You challenge me for the better

Sit back and let me pour out my love letter

That said, there are some within the Black Twitter stronghold that believe folks trying to cancel “Cater 2 U” from those slow-song and late-night playlists need to rethink this strategy and accept that the song is here to stay.

Check out the reactions regarding this especially robust Black Twitter debate below. Also, check out the video below from Michelle Williams speaking on the chatter.

—

