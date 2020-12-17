CLOSE
HomeArts & Entertainment

Black Twitter Is Ready To Get Their Superpowers On Dec. 21, Says Shaun King Will Miss Out On The Fun

Posted December 17, 2020

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

New York Comic Con 2019 Cosplay

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz


Beautiful Black people, Dec. 21 is when we ascend… says one Twitter user. But when that day arrives, one person, in particular, won’t be joining us when we get our superpowers, according to Black Twitter.

The fun all started when Twitter user @lottidot replied to a thread about the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 5. In the most conspiratorial way possible, she claimed that the government was using the life-saving vaccine to change our genetic code somehow. Her tweet states:

 “Yeah, but at the same time, this disease was created in China and was only supposed to attack us, then a guy altered it to make it attack everyone. Yeah it’s worldwide, but the [government] ain’t handling it as they should [because] their ultimate motive is a vaccine to alter our genetic code.”

Of course, someone entertained her thought process and asked how exactly the government would benefit from “altering our genetic code,” She claimed Uncle Sam wants to keep Black people from reaching their full potential as if they need a shot in the arm to do that.

“As Black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else,” she tweeted. “We are more creative. On December 21, our real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who [you] are as a people. They wanna make us average.”

Once she dropped that tweet, the floodgates opened with Twitter users hilariously responding. One user, @poeticjustiZZ, wrote:

“The best part about being Black on December 21st is that I’m either going to be laughing hysterically with Black Twitter at all the jokes, or I’m going to have super powers. It’s a win-win in my book.”

While others joked about what superpowers they hope they get when the day arrives, Twitter began to clown “activist” Shaun King claiming he will be left out of the day for obvious reasons.

Twitter never lets us down.

We are looking forward to Dec. 21. The jokes will be glorious when nothing even happens. Until that day arrives, you can see all the hilarious tweets clowning Shaun King.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Black Twitter Is Ready To Get Their Superpowers On Dec. 21, Says Shaun King Will Miss Out On The Fun  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. LOL

2. Accurate

3. Poor Ting

4. Y’all are a mess.

5. Also very accurate.

6. Hooowwwllinngg

7. Chillllll

8. Spits out drink

9. LOL

10. Not Handyman LOL

11. Bruh

12.

13.

14.

Latest
Close