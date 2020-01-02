has no problem getting the many trolls on her social media together. She doesn’t mince words and she gets to-the-point about real life topics that plague Black women every day. She’s currently trending on Twitter after one of her followers decided to bash her Black beauty by calling her and Teyana Taylor a rottweiler.

“Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me,” he wrote.

People hate blackness so bad https://t.co/yXtTmhyf1S — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 1, 2020

The back-handed compliment spawned a visceral reaction from the Twitterverse. She took to her platform to respond to the hate.

Y’all got Ari Lennox fucked up pic.twitter.com/BOH4kEYiYa — ee-MAH-nee (@imanimlewis) January 2, 2020

The hater’s tweet comes on the heels of a Vanity Fair writer criticizing Blue Ivy’s looks. The common thread is seemingly rooted in anti-Blackness and self-hatred. Hatred for Black traits and Black women and the combination of both, because when Black traits are presented on other races, it’s acceptable (cough cough: the Kardashians).

It didn’t take Black twitter long before they jumped to Ari’s defense in the same way they did for Blue Ivy.

#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects Her Black Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com