On Wednesday, the internet started buzzing about the topic when The Shade Room posted a side-by-side image of the two stars next to each other.” Y’all think #Glorilla and #WendyRaquelRobinson could be related?” the outlet asked. The question elicited many responses from fans who couldn’t help but notice similarities between the two celebs’ features.

Glorilla and Wendy aren’t the only celebrities being paired together. #BlackTwitter took to Twitter to share their favorite celebrity look-alikes and “evil twins” Do you think these celebs could be from the same family tree?

#BlackTwitter Says These 8 Celebrities Look-Alike And We Can’t Unsee It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. IceSpice & Ella Mai “Munch” hitmaker IceSpice and R&B songstress Ella Mai look alike! These two stars share some pretty strong facial features. Just look at their eyes and nose! Now, Icespice hails from the BX, and Ella Mai is from the UK. But maybe they share a few close ancestors? Some social media users online seem to agree. Earlier this month, a photo of the two celebs went viral on Twitter, and a few people couldn’t help but notice their uncanny resemblance to one another. “Ice Spice and Ella Mai are long lost, sisters,” wrote one Twitter user. While another person joked, “Ice spice is Ella Mai if she drank Henny and not wine.”

2. Alicia Keys & Jessica Alba This one threw us for a loop. Alicia Keys and Jessica Alba look like twins in this photo. Last year, a Twitter user posted an early 2000s image of Keys alongside a throwback pic of Jessica Alba that went viral, and we see why. The two stars share a lot of similar qualities from their smoldering eyes to their mean and pristine jawlines. Can you see it?

3. Keith David and Morgan Freeman Keith David and Morgan Freeman could be brothers! The two stars share a similar facial structure, but who is the eviler twin? Well, that still remains to be seen. But both stars have portrayed similar roles in the TV and film world. David has lent his rich voice to films like Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, where he played the villainous witch doctor known as Dr. Facilie. While Freeman starred as the epic crime boss in 2006′ Lucky Number Slevin.

4. Future and Meryl Streep Do you think Meryl Streep and Future have some close ancestors in their bloodline? We can’t unsee this one!

5. Rihanna and Jocelyn Hernandez Now, this one could be debatable but we can see a few similarities between the two. It’s definitely in their eyes. Outside of physical characteristics, both stars are making headlines for their individual talents. Jocelyn currently has viewers absolutely perplexed and entertained by her drama-filled reality TV series Jocelyn’s Cabaret, on Zeus. Earlier this month, Rih announced that she would be hitting the stage for the first time in years at the 2023 Super Bowl Half-Time show.

6. Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton look so much alike that sometimes, even their family members have a hard time telling who is who. During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2019, Saldana revealed that her mom, Asalia Nazario, often mistakes her for the For Colored Girls star. “My mom still thinks that I’m in Westworld,” she joked, referencing Newton’s HBO show. “I’m like, ‘Years ago, you thought that I was in Traffic.‘ I’m like, ‘Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton,’” Saldana added.