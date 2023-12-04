Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Blueface took his frustrations to social media very early on a monday morning, giving fans insight of his co parenting situation with Chrisean Rock.

Blueface went to attend to his son, whether it was a surprise visit or an arranged meet, when Blueface arrived, the baby was there, but Chrisean was not, her babysitter was. Chrisean and Blueface appear to be seperated and are seemingly splitting custody of Chrisean Jr. and Blueface was not a fan of how Chrisean spends her alone time with the baby.

The plot thickens when Blueface makes a story post on Instagram, outside, in the middle of the night, with the baby in the fold of his arm.

“It’s crazy my son got no parent at four in the morning, nobody wanna watch him” Blueface said. “She got Marsh (Chrisean’s friend) watching the baby at four in the morning so she can what? go get some d***? do a verse?”

Another video was posted of Blueface confronting Marsh asking her why she would let Chrisean leave her with the baby. .Blueface even threatened to ‘drag her out of the car’ so she could be confronted by Blueface’s other babymom, Jaidyn Alexis

“You gon get yo a** whooped soon as we get there. Jaidyn got a good fade waitin’ for you Marsh.. let’s go!” Blueface said calmly.

Check out what social media is saying about Blueface’s early IG stories below!

Blueface Goes OFF on Chrisean Rock After He ‘Rescues’ His Baby From Sitter at 4am was originally published on wrnbhd2.com