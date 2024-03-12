Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just over a month away before the cruise of the year sets sail on the Tom Joyner Foundation’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage ! Outside of a literal nonstop schedule of seaside fun, the weeklong Saturday-to-Saturday expedition will also see the likes of your favorite soul icons hitting the stage, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Kirk Franklin and none other than Bobby Brown just to name a small few!

Speaking of the latter legend, Brown along with his beautiful wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, celebrated a special occasion recently in memory of his late daughter as they both received honorary degrees in Humanitarianism from the Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University in Texas.





While hosting the 4th annual gala last week (March 4) for Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a non-profit set up in memory of his late daughter with late ex-wife, the dearly-missed Whitney Houston, The Browns honored the legacy of both lost loved ones in a way that was filled with love from family and friends alike. Notable guests included Mike Tyson — good luck in the Jake Paul fight this summer, champ! — comedic actress Shondrella Avery, Martin fan-favorite Carl Anthony Payne II, Howard Hewett, Eric Benét and Loni Love who played hostess for the evening.

According to the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House official website, this gala operates as an “evening to bring awareness to the Domestic Violence epidemic,” beginning in Boston and Atlanta with plans to expand into Los Angeles and ultimately across the entire country. As reported by many media outlets at the time, in addition to being a focal point in both the 2017 TV One biopic Bobbi Kristina and real-life 2012 Lifetime series The Houstons: On Our Own, Bobbi’s relationship with family-friend-turned-boyfriend Nick Gordon is one that allegedly was marred with domestic violence. It’s for that reason why an organization like Bobbi Kristina Serenity House existing in her name is so important for women in similar circumstances to get help, find resources and see a life beyond the abuse.

Humanitarians, indeed!

Congratulations again to Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown for their honorary degrees in humanitarianism from Leaders Esteem University! Take a look at more pictures from the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House 4th Annual Gala below:



