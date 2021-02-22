LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bobby Shmurda is scheduled to be released from prison tomorrow, per NYC records (see below). pic.twitter.com/p1Hs8RiAwQ — Jayson 🇵🇷 (@jaysonrodriguez) February 22, 2021

Bobby Shmurda is finally coming home. According to multiple reports, the Brooklyn rapper, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, 26, is scheduled to be released from prison on Tuesday, February 23.

The receipts are out there, with records indicating Shmurda is due to hit the town (see above) tomorrow. Shmurda has been locked up since getting arrested in late 2014. In October 2016, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon charge but was denied a withdrawal when he had a change of heart. He was eventually sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Ever since solid news of his pending release, which his mans Rowdy Rebel had recently proclaimed, the “Hot N*gga” rapper’s name has been trending. Does this mean his rap career will be able to get back on track? Only time will tell.

But for now, Bobby intends to lay low. According to TMZ, the first thing he’ll do is have a dinner with his family, per his mother Leslie Pollard. Then he’ll be focusing on his music.

Bobby is getting released about 10 months early. However, he will be on parole until 2026. To raise the levels of hype surrounding his release, Bobby posted a clip on Instagram of King of New York character Frank White, portrayed by Christopher Walken, to get his fans excited. He added the caption, “How the fucc y’all forget about me ”

Check out reactions to news of Bobby Shmurda’s pending freedom below. In all seriousness, stay out of jail, young man.

This story is developing.

Bobby Shmurda To Be Released From Prison On Tuesday, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com