‘Breaking’ Starring John Boyega, Michael K. Williams & Nicole Beharie Hits Theaters Tomorrow

The thriller film Breaking debuts in theaters tomorrow (Aug. 26) starring John Boyega. Watch the trailer and check out stills from the film below.

The film follows Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega), who is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of option. He takes it upon himself to take a bank and several of its employees hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police.

In the two-minute trailer, the stakes are high for the Brian as he desperately holds up a bank. It shifts between the present day robbery and his time at war. Boyega’s character experiences a whirlwind of emotions as police and bank employees attempt to diffuse a very chaotic situation.

Breaking is based upon a real story. The upcoming thriller is written and directed by Abi Damaris Corbin and co-written by Kwame Kwei-Armah, based on the 2018 Task & Purpose article, “They DIdn’t Have to Kill Him” by Aaron Gell.

Boyega is joined by the late, great Michael Kenneth Williams, Nicole Beharie, Connor Britton, Olivia Washington and Selenis Leyva.

Breaking premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival under its original title 892 on January 21, 2022. It will debut in theaters on August 26, 2022.

Check out the trailer below:

Check out exclusive stills from the film:

