Browns 2024 Schedule Released: Here’s What You Should Know

Published on May 16, 2024

The Cleveland Browns 2024 schedule has officially been released. How many games do you think they’ll win this year?

The Browns ended last season’s run with a playoff loss to the Houston Texans. However, considering all the injuries, the team still greatly overachieved. I mean, the team played five quarterbacks and still made the playoffs!

Could 2024 see another postseason run for the Brown & Orange?

The Browns bye week next season falls during Week 10. It’s a little earlier than last year’s (Week 15), and should be a nice sweet spot for nicked-up Brownies to recover for a final regular season push.

To purchase your 2024 regular season tickets for the Cleveland Browns CLICK HERE.

Keep scrolling to check out the entire regular season schedule for the Cleveland Browns!

Browns 2024 Schedule Released: Here’s What You Should Know  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

Week 1 - Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Sun 09/08 · 4:25 PM EDT

2. Week 2 – Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2 - Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

Sun 09/15 · 1:00 PM EDT

3. Week 3 – New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns

Week 3 - New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Sun 09/22 · 1:00 PM EDT

4. Week 4 – Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 4 - Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Sun 09/29 · 4:25 PM EDT

5. Week 5 – Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders

Week 5 - Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders Source:Getty

Sun 10/06 · 1:00 PM EDT

6. Week 6 – Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 - Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

Sun 10/13 · 1:00 PM EDT

7. Week 7 – Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Week 7 - Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Sun 10/20 · 1:00 PM EDT

8. Week 8 – Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Week 8 - Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Sun 10/27 · 1:00 PM EDT

9. Week 9 – Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns

Week 9 - Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Sun 11/03 · 1:00 PM EST

10. Week 11 – Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints

Week 11 - Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Sun 11/17 · 1:00 PM EST

11. Week 12 – Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Week 12 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Thu 11/21 · 8:15 PM EST

12. Week 13 – Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos

Week 13 - Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos Source:Getty

Mon 12/02 · 8:15 PM EST

13. Week 14 – Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14 - Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Sun 12/08 · 1:00 PM EST

14. Week 15 – Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland Browns

Week 15 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Sun 12/15 · 1:00 PM EST

15. Week 16 – Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 16 - Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

Thu 12/19 · 8:15 PM EST

16. Week 17 – Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns

Week 17 - Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Sun 12/29 · 8:20 PM EST

17. Week 18 – Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 18 - Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

TBD

