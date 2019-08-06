But Where’s Joe Budden?: Ebro Shares His Top 50 Rappers List

The debate about who’s the greatest MC, or rapper (there is a difference), has been raging on since the creation of Hip-Hop itself. Thanks to a rather suspect list yesterday (August 5), some more gas was added to the perpetual fire and now Hot 97 and Apple Music’s Ebro Darden has contributed his own list to the debate.

“If ya list ain’t handwritten it don’t count… #TheRealTop50 (*) could be ranked higher,” wrote Darden for the caption of his written list.

His top pick was Jay-Z, followed by the Notorious BIG, Nas, Andre 3000 and KRS-One to round out his top 5. Not bad at all, while that last spots at 49 and 50 went to 50 Cent and Kanye West, respectively. Which will surely get them to react sooner than later.

Speaking of, Joe Budden is nowhere to be found on Ebro’s list despite landing at a lofty no. 3 position yesterday. But yesterday’s list was absolute basura off the fact that it lacked a single woman. C’mon bruh.

As for either list, both were shared without any real criteria of what demands inclusion. Are we talking about overall skill set (read: making actually great songs), or are walking talking strictly bars? Also, what about if the rapper wrote everything himself or did he or she get help from ghostwriters? Darden did add:

Rhyming & Word Play x Clarity x Creativity x Presence x Cultural Impact x Success x Time Being Relevant x Classic Albums = Ranking — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) August 6, 2019

Anyway, peep another set of reactions to Ebro’s take below. Did he get it mostly right or mostly wrong?

