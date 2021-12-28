Buzz Cuts, Braids & Blonde: The Biggest Hair Moments Of 2021

Fromto, Black hair made headlines all 2021. And we’re here to reflect on it all. 2021 was the year of flowing inches, braids, big chops, colorful wigs and thriving natural hair. Many of us returned to our stylists for the first time since the pandemic shuttered doors on our beloved establishments and some of us developed a new relationship with our natural hair.

Jada Pinkett detailed her struggle with alopecia; Megan Thee Stallion wore her natural hair in her “My Calvins” ad; B.Simone did the big chop and upped her swag; and Zendaya wore jumbo box braids to accept the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 CFDA’s.

Get into the biggest hair moments of 2021.

1. Gorilla Glue Girl We were fresh into 2021, coming off a devastating 2020 when the COVID 19 pandemic hit shuttering all doors and relegating us to home hair care, when Tessica Brown popped onto our timelines with hair that gave new definition to “stiff where.” Brown, had sealed her ponytail with Gorilla Glue spray, leaving her hair stuck in one style. She would eventually undergo a procedure by surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng that freed her scalp. Brown went on to launch her own haircare collection, a single titled ‘Ma Hair,’ and recently made headlines after her hair fell out when she dyed her hair at home.

2. Jada Shaves It Off Jada Pinkett Smith is another hair chameleon, but theres’s something about her rocking a baldie that feels so natural to her essence. The ‘Red Table Talk’ hostess shaved her head alongside her daughter Willow Smith. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed,” she wrote on Instagram. Jada has detailed her struggle with alopecia, including a recent post where she showed off a scar she discovered on her head. “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

3. Megan Thee Stallion’s Natural Hair Megan Thee Stallion’s natural hair is goals. While the H-Town Hottie loves her weaves and wigs, she showed off her natural kinks throughout the year and in her My Calvins campaign. As an ambassador for Mielle Organics, she and personal hairstylist Kellon Deryck showed off her natural growth and texture in videos that made headlines across the Internet. Some other notable styles included, a long braid on the cover of Time Magazine, her flowing graduation day waves and gracing the cover of Glamour Magazine’s “Woman Of The Year” issue wearing her curls.

4. Zendaya’s Jumbo Box Braids Zendaya became the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in 2021 and wore a stunning custom Vera Wang design, styled by Law Roach of course, and long jumbo box braids. Zendaya also wore Fuhlani braids to the Critics Choice Awards, box braids in a Maison Valentino shoot and two braided pig tails on the cover of GQ.

5. Saweetie’s Buzz Cut Saweetie’s hair made several hair headlines this year. From debuting a revenge blonde do after her breakup with Quavo then her fiery red locks, no look made more of a buzz than her blonde buzz cut. Saweetie took to Instagram to share her new look, which instantly set the Internet ablaze.

6. Meagan Good’s Sleek Cut Meagan Good can do no wrong in the hair department. Though goddess locs have become one the “Harlem” star’s signature looks, she became a trending topic when she debuted a sleek short cut to welcome the summer months. Recently, Meagan debuted a short blonde look while promoting the Prime Video show.

7. B. Simone’s Blonde Cut B. Simone’s big chop was inspiring. The beauty mogul and comedian chopped off her curls to support her sister who was suffering through Topical Steroid Withdrawal Syndrome. “She had to cut her hair because she physically couldn’t take care of it anymore,” she wrote. B. Simone debuted her blond buzz cut, revealing, “I’ve never felt more beautiful and free. Thank you to my sister for giving me the courage to cut my hair while loving her.”

8. Ciara’s Ole Nasty White House Swoop Ciara is another hair chameleon, who can rock any and every style. From her textured ponytail at the Met Gala to a sleek and sexy updo, Ci Ci always brings the looks. So it was no surprise her White House hair made headlines. Ci Ci visited the Jill Biden in the White House to promote vaccinations for children 5-12 year old wearing a ole nasty side swoop, half-up/half-down do.

9. Remy Ma’s BET Awards Inches Remy Ma’s BET Hip Hop Awards hair stole the show on the red carpet. Sis came through with 40 inches of bundles and a frontal slayed by stylist Terrence Davidson. Remy took to Instagram to brag, “I BEEN doing inches; now I’m doing feet!!!” she wrote. Remy also had a notable hair moment when she made a guest appearance at the Verzuz battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule wearing a killer bob.

10. Cardi B Rocks A Mullet The mullet made a comeback in 2021. Cardi B, Rihanna and DreamDoll all rocked a mullet this year, but Cardi took it to next levels hosting the 2021 American Music Awards rocking the old school business in the front, party in the back style. Cardi gave us plenty of looks, this year, including blonde finger waves in Mugler, flowing locks next to Normani and WAP inspired up-dos.

11. Toni Braxton’s Blonde Buzz Cut Toni Braxton took stunting on the girls to the next level in 2021. Sis is aging like fine wine and set the internet ablaze in a bikini and blonde buzz cut. Earlier this year, Toni created her own skincare line Nude Sugar, that includes a hair mist. “We spend a lot of time and money on our hair making sure we always look good, but the smell just isn’t always favorable,” Toni told The Cut. Toni considers her body a Maybach. “We only get one body, our Maybach, and self-preservation and keeping the skin as youthful as possible is the goal.”

12. Joseline’s Big Chop Joseline Hernandez had the best year of her career in 2021 with the second season of “Joseline’s Cabaret” and her biggest song “Live Your Best Life.” The Puerto Rican princess surprised fans when she did the big chop and debuted a short curly blonde fro. Joseline blessed us with a Tik Tok to celebrate the do and promote her song.