Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions

Who let the dogs out? Wait. That doesn’t really apply here.

Who let the camels out at Cedar Point?

An escaped camel at Ohio’s most notorious amusement park prompted many online users to share thoughts of concern and bewilderment as to why an amusement park would have camels in the first place.

Keep scrolling to see the video and check out social media reactions from concerned Ohioans.

Instagram account @ohioexplored shared a video that they got from ‘breathing_waterfall’ and ‘thenotoriousjjg’ on TikTok. The @ohioexplored caption read, “He heard it was hump day & got zoomies Nothing to see here ”.

Unfortunately for @ohioexplored, not many people saw the humor in the post.

One commenter said “Very sad. Not funny. Poor creature was scared to death.”

Another remarked, “@cedarpoint Focus on roller coasters and please end animal captivity at the park. Animals don’t belong near loud coasters and big crowds.”

The comments on X (formerly Twitter) were a bit more lighthearted. One user wrote, “Between the mayflies and the camels, Cedar Point really do be going thru all the Egyptian plagues rn XD”.

Check out the IG video below. It has more than 200 comments and 79 thousand views in less than a day.

Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions was originally published on wzakcleveland.com