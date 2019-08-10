Can’t Take The Weight: Jeffrey Epstein Commits Suicide In Jail, Was Not Under Suicide Watch #JefferyEpstein

Jeffery Epstein, an alleged sex trafficker accused of trapping and soliciting minors, has committed suicide while imprisoned. Although he was assumed to be under suicide watch, the 66-year-old financier was found dead in his Manhattan cell Saturday morning (Aug. 10), sparking a flurry of conversation.

Epstein was in his cell but was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, multiple people familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

His death comes a little over two weeks ago after he was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. He was semiconscious with marks on his neck at the time.

In July, two sources told NBC News that Epstein was on suicide watch.

His death also comes one day after a trove of court documents were unsealed providing new details about Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking.

Less than 24 hours after the documents were released, officials told NBC News that Epstein, 66, was found unresponsive in his jail cell at 6:30 a.m. ET. He had apparently hanged himself.

Some Twitter observers found the timing of Epstein’s death curious considering the explosive details that were set to come forth. In addition, Epstein reportedly attempted to harm himself so it bears questioning why he wasn’t under suicide watch.

