Cardi B Is A High-Fashion Queen During Paris Fashion Week

Published on July 7, 2023

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 6th, 2023

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty


Watching Cardi B slay during Paris Fashion Week is our favorite pastime. The award-winning rapper is across the pond serving look after look like the high-fashion baddie she is.

True to her personality, she has been playing with her style by making different choices every day. She has experimented with proportions, color, sequins, feathers, and accessories. Her combination of floor length gowns, puffer hoods, oversized shawls, and smart suits have kept the fashion press guessing. 

Even the shapes of her nails have been unexpected. In case you missed it, here’s how Bardi tookn over the city of lights during Paris Fashion Week.

1. Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta

Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta Source:Getty

Cardi wore a lime green sequined gown to the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show that was so difficult to move around in she had to be swept off her feet by her bodyguard when it was time to return to the car. She accessorized with a plush puffer hood for a surprising but stylish twist. It was dramatic and colorful, just like the rapper herself. 



2. Cardi B in Fendi

Cardi B in Fendi Source:Getty

Cardi spurned logomania by opting for a floor-length column gown from the label at the Fendi presentation, where she viewed the next season’s designs with Shakira and Lily James. The gold sequined number screamed glamor, using a simple silhouette and full sleeves to make a bold statement. She paired the look with bone nails that threatened to bring back the square shape for next season.



3. Cardi B in Balenciaga

Cardi B in Balenciaga Source:Getty

Cardi opted for full sleeves once again as she attended a dinner for Balenciaga on the arm of her husband Offset in a black gown covered in silver netting. She traded her blonde locks for a sleek black bust down that made the look pop.  



4. Cardi B in a printed bodysuit

Cardi B in a printed bodysuit Source:Getty

Cardi popped out of her hotel in a printed bodysuit featuring chains, religious iconography, and sun imagery. She wore a fuller wig, emphasized slits in her eyebrows, and wrists full of chunky pewter bangles. The pewter choker around her neck matched the bracelets and echoed some of the elements of the jumpsuit. 



5. Cardi B in Balenciaga

Cardi B in Balenciaga Source:Getty

Fans got two looks for the price of one when she attended the Balenciaga show in an oversized white feather coat that could be mistaken as its ensemble. Underneath, she wore a futuristic Black leather look.



6. Cardi B in Balenciaga

Cardi B in Balenciaga Source:Getty

Cardi’s well-laid finger waves complemented each. The soft, glam, and dangly earrings were versatile as well. 



7. Cardi B in Schiaparelli

Cardi B in Schiaparelli Source:Getty

The texture of the oversized coat Cardi topped her Schiaparelli dress stole the show, but the details of the look were just as impressive. She stacked slim gold bracelets up each of her arms to echo the gold dress of the dress. 

8. Cardi B in Schiaparelli

Cardi B in Schiaparelli Source:Getty

She also tucked her hair beneath a chic cap to show off her gold earrings. Perfection! 



9. Cardi B in Thom Browne

Cardi B in Thom Browne Source:Getty

Thome Browne created a custom tweed suit for the star to attend his presentation. She wore the red, white, and blue number with ladylike white pumps.

She was so excited about the honor she took to Instagram to express her appreciation.

“I’m a very blessed girl,” she wrote to her 168 million followers. “I’m thankful everyday that my work and my lord have me living my dreams.”

 

