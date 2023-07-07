Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Watching Cardi B slay during Paris Fashion Week is our favorite pastime. The award-winning rapper is across the pond serving look after look like the high-fashion baddie she is.

True to her personality, she has been playing with her style by making different choices every day. She has experimented with proportions, color, sequins, feathers, and accessories. Her combination of floor length gowns, puffer hoods, oversized shawls, and smart suits have kept the fashion press guessing.

Even the shapes of her nails have been unexpected. In case you missed it, here’s how Bardi tookn over the city of lights during Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B Is A High-Fashion Queen During Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com