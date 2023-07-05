Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, Paris Fashion Week should be renamed the Cardi B show. The Put It On The Floor Again rapper has become a staple on the scene, giving us head-turning fashion moments in Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 kicked off in June, beginning with the star-studded Louis Vuitton show helmed by newly appointed Creative Director Pharrell. Attendees included Jay Z, Beyonce′, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Kim Kardashian (to name a few) — each serving their own fashionable looks in the front row.

Also spotted on the Paris fashion scene is the fashion darling and uber-stylish Tracee Ellis Ross, who gave us her own show when she flashed major underboob in a social media post after the Schiaparelli show where she sat next to Cardi B and Anna Wintour.

Latto was seen in an ethereal Iris Van Harpen dress at the Iris Van Harpen show. Ming Lee wore a charming lace minidress at Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024. Even rapper Kendrick Lamar was spotted at the Chanel show. Keep scrolling for more celebs slaying at Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sabrina Elba And More Slay At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com