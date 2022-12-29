Cardi B’s Hottest Hairstyles Of 2022

Cardi B has had a year full of triumphs. She dropped dynamic visuals, blessed Glorilla’s Tomorrow 2 with the hottest verse of the year, announced a partnership with Playboy, and released a collection with Reebok.
All while gracing the cover of magazines, being the best mother she could be to her two kids Kulture and Wave, and the most supportive wife to her husband Offset who suffered a devastating loss when his bandmate Takeoff was tragically killed by a stray bullet.
Cardi admitted she feels “hopeless” trying to make her husband happy in the wake of Takeoff’s untimely death. Despite it all, she continues to smile and show her fans nothing but love on social media while continuing to serve stylish looks that are a reminder of why she is a fashion icon. The WAP rapper didn’t miss a beat face and served us creative hair moments that prove she is the ultimate hair chameleon. Together with her top-notch hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, Cardi served bars, bangs, bobs, and bundles.
Today, Cardi B’s hair sent her straight to Twitter’s trending section, when she debuted long burgundy bangs.
From rocking her natural hair on the ‘gram to flowing inches, Cardi B’s hair makes just as many headlines as her music and fashion. Keep scrolling to see some of Cardi’s best hair moments of 2022.
1. Inches
Cardi B rapped about her inches on ‘Tomorrow 2’ and she told no lies about her long a** weave.
2. Twinsies
Cardi B and her sister Hennessy served ‘Wap’ realness with these 90s inspired looks — but make it icy.
3. Drill Hair
Cardi B tapped into her NYC bag when she jumped on the drill track ‘Shake It’ and rocked red bandana hair.
4. Met Gala Mami
Cardi B completed her vintage gilded Versace Met Gala look with an elegant sweeping updo.
5. Summer Jam Slam
“Long a** weave, it be tickling my a** crack.” Cardi’s long-flowing inches at Summer Jam 2022 was a master slam.
6. Hot Wig
Cardi B promoted her hype single “Hot Shit” wearing a bowl cut and nothing else.
7. All Naturale
Cardi gave fans a rare glimpse of her natural hair when she posed on the ‘gram bare-faced and wigless.
8. Courthouse Chic
Cardi B attended court in 2022 rocking this midlength copper wig with a lot of body in the hair and curves department.
9. Waves
Cardi brought the waves to the beach with this vacation-ready hairstyle.
10. Burlesque Beauty
Cardi B gave us this hair moment to celebrate her 30th burlesque-themed birthday party.
11. Inches
Cardi sent the internet into a stir when she pulled up on our timelines showing off her real hair in minimal makeup.
12. Marge Simpson
And her most daring hair look yet, this sky high blue Marge Simpson wig she rocked on Halloween.
13. Whip Shots
Whip Shots are sweet just like this cotton candy-inspired do.