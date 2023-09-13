Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Iranian-born Singer Snoh Aalegra turns 36 and has a lot to celebrate as one of R&B’s most talented singers with consistent bodies of work.

She began singing at age nine while growing up in Sweden and eventually signed an artist development deal with the country’s Sony label. However, she’d release no music under the imprint and would later gain notoriety with a cover of Sade’s Smooth Operator and work with producer No I.D.’s ARTium record Label.

It wasn’t until 2014 that the late great Prince took notice of her talents and mentored her until he died in 2016.

One of the biggest lessons he taught her involved authenticity and the dangers of signing to a label, which he famously and loudly disdained.

“To not change myself for anybody. To know that I’m good enough the way I am and to try to stay indie as long as I can. I’m still independent. He hated labels. He thought they were the devil. I’ve been independent since the Don’t Explain EP,” she told Tidal in 2019 when asked what advice he gave her.

Remaining independent would work for her, as she popped the following year with her Feels EP and solidified herself in 2019 with her soulful second album, Ugh, Those Feels Again. It featured memorable tracks like “I Want You Around” and “Whoa,” the latter of which even showcased Michael B. Jordan as her love interest in the video.

Talents aside, Snoh’s also one of the most strikingly gorgeous women in the R&B soul game and even showcased that beauty while walking in Mugler’s Fall/Winter 2020 show.

CASSIUS Gems: Snoh Aalegra’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments That Gave Us Those Feels was originally published on cassiuslife.com