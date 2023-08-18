Cavs 2024 Schedule Released: Here Are The Biggest Games Of The Year

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2023 had its fair share of ups and downs.

Making the playoffs as a non-play-in team was undoubtedly one of the positives. Losing in the first round in just 5 games to the lower-seeded New York Knicks – for most fans – would qualify as one of the negatives.

Although Cleveland had a disappointing end to the season, they haven’t let that distract them from adding to the roster in the offseason. One of the biggest sore spots of last year’s roster was three-point shooting, and the front office has done everything it can so far to get that fixed. The Cavs added Max Struss from Miami and Georges Niang from Philadelphia, a pair of very consistent marksmen from the perimeter.

In the draft, Cleveland selected Emoni Bates with the 49th overall pick. Bates, who at one point was ranked the No. 1 pro prospect in the country, may also be a key contributor at some point during the year.

We’ve selected 10 key matchups in the upcoming schedule, so keep scrolling to check it out!

If you’d like to see the entire Cavaliers schedule, and for a link to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

