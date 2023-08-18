Cavs 2024 Schedule Released: Here Are The Biggest Games Of The Year

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2023 had its fair share of ups and downs.
Making the playoffs as a non-play-in team was undoubtedly one of the positives. Losing in the first round in just 5 games to the lower-seeded New York Knicks – for most fans – would qualify as one of the negatives.
Although Cleveland had a disappointing end to the season, they haven’t let that distract them from adding to the roster in the offseason. One of the biggest sore spots of last year’s roster was three-point shooting, and the front office has done everything it can so far to get that fixed. The Cavs added Max Struss from Miami and Georges Niang from Philadelphia, a pair of very consistent marksmen from the perimeter.
In the draft, Cleveland selected Emoni Bates with the 49th overall pick. Bates, who at one point was ranked the No. 1 pro prospect in the country, may also be a key contributor at some point during the year.
1. Cavs at Nets – October 25Source:Getty
The Cavs will kick off the brand new season on the road against a familiar foe with some unfamiliar faces. The Cavs went 2-1 against Brooklyn last year, providing Cleveland with a good opportunity to open the season 1-0.
2. Knicks at Cavs – October 31Source:Getty
The Cavs will have their first chance to avenge last year’s playoff loss to the Knicks on Halloween – October 31st. It’s the first night of a home and away series with the Knickerbockers, so if Cleveland wants to set the tone for this season they need to win this game.
3. Cavs at Knicks – November 1Source:Getty
After what’s sure to be a tough tussle the previous night, both teams will hop on a jet back to NY for the second game of this early miniseries. If Cleveland can sweep these two games then that will go a long way for their confidence throughout the early part of the season.
4. Warriors at Cavs – November 5Source:Getty
Though this out-of-conference game may not have the same effect on the standings as previous games we’ve mentioned, any time Steph, Klay and Draymond come to town it’s kind of a big deal. Afterall, the Cavaliers only franchise championship came against that very same core in 2016.
5. Cavs at 76ers – November 21Source:Getty
If the Cavaliers want to make real noise in the playoffs – provided they can get out of the first round this time – they’re probably going to have to go through the Philadelphia 76ers. And while Philly has the reigning MVP in Joel Embid, it’s looking like their other superstar James Harden is probably out the door. An early win against a conference rival with real Finals aspirations would be a good piece of momentum for the home team.
6. Cavs at Lakers – November 25Source:Getty
Do we even need to explain? The Cavaliers will travel across the country to take on an old friend, who just so happens to be in his 21st NBA season, on November 25th.
7. Jazz at Cavs – December 20Source:Getty
No Christmas Day game for the Cavs this year, but just a few days before they’ll get to break bread with Donovan Mitchell’s old team the Utah Jazz. While we can expect Spida to play some of his best ball in this game, we should also anticipate the old Cavs we sent packing to get him to play with chips on their shoulders as well.
8. Spurs at Cavs – January 7Source:Getty
While most of us figured we’d never see a bigger NBA prospect than LeBron James over 20 years ago, Victor Wembanyama has certainly changed that. The 7’5″ rookie from France will make his first trip to Cleveland just after the New Year, and if you want to get tickets to that game you probably shouldn’t wait too long.
9. Celtics at Cavs – March 3Source:Getty
As the regular season begins to wane the Cavs will have to make sure they secure wins down the stretch, and one team they will possibly be jockeying for position against will be the Boston Celtics. Title favorites for some, the new-look Celtics will provide a difficult challenge as both teams prepare for their postseason runs.
10. Hornets at Cavs – April 14Source:Getty
The final game of the season will take place at home for Cleveland, which is certainly a good thing for the Cavs. They’ll welcome LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets, who at this point of the year may or may not be playing for anything significant. Hopefully, Cleveland can finish the year strong, and (fingers crossed) not have to play many of our starters.