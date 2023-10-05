Celebrate World Teachers’ Day With These Freebies & Discounts

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Much like first responders and healthcare workers, teachers are heroes and should be thanked for their contribution to society. Although Teacher Appreciation Week takes place at the end of each school year, there is a sooner date of recognition for educators to look forward to!

October 5th is annually recognized as World Teachers’ Day, celebrating teachers all around the globe! From preschool educators to college professors, all teachers deserve appreciation for being tasked daily with helping develop the world’s future leaders—despite the conditions.

The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2023 is “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage”. It aims to reduce the shortage in number of teachers and increase their strength globally, according to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

If you are an educator or know of one, check out these amazing freebies and discounts!

