Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top 30 Latin Artists

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month ! We are celebrating with a gallery of Billboard’s Top Latin Artists. Check out the gallery inside.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th annually in the U.S. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans. Patrons explore the rich Latin history, culture, and achievements here in the U.S.

There are several celebrities in entertainment who’s families migrated to the U.S. from various Latin countries. Actors like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez are a few of the famous entertainers we featured in our “20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers” list.

Today, we honor the Latin artists who are topping the Billboard Charts with their record-breaking hits. These artists are limitless. Some artists create music in their native Spanish language. While others, sing and rap between both English and Spanish, dominating American mainstream music. There are no bounds in the music genres these artists occupy. While traditional Latin music has its’ own cadence and musical elements, some of the artists featured on this list fuse other sounds in R&B, Hip Hop and even, country music.

From music’s hottest artists like Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis, fans can expect hit after hit with these Latin artists. Billboard compiled a year-end list from 2021 with the top Latin artists. There are 50 artists making moves throughout the music industry. Today, we will feature the top 30.

Check out a list of Billboard’s Top Latin artists below:

