| 08.29.20
Celebrities React To The Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman at Howard University

Chadwick Boseman, the talented actor who starred in films such as Black Panther42, and Get On Up, has passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 42. Over his years in the spotlight, he has gained respect from people all over the world. When the news broke of his death, many celebrities took to social media to give their condolences.

1.

The official statement from Chadwick’s Family

2.

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...”thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...”. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever

From Angela Bassett

3.

From Ciara

4.

From Chance The Rapper

5.

From Clint Smith

6.

From Bakari Sellers

7.

From Kevin Hart

8.

From Sarah Jakes Roberts

9.

From SZA

10.

From John Legend

11.

From Viola Davis

12.

From Ava Duvernay.

13.

From Bernice King

14.

From Kim Fileds

15.

From Jemele Hill

16.

Some of Chadwick’s very powerful roles.

17.

From David Dennis Jr.

18.

From Marvel Studios

19.

From Gia Peppers

20.

From The Tonight Show

21.

From Brittany Packnett

22.

From Jamie Foxx

23.

From Angela Rye

24.

What 2020 has made us all wonder…

