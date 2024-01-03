Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara and Derek Jeter are DNA cousins, the “That’s How We Roll” singer learned on a recent episode of Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.. Ciara shared a clip from the PBS show on her Instagram to promote its premiere, with the caption, “The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin! Crazy! Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!”

That places Ciara and the former NY Yankee player in the Hollywood community of famous celebrity cousins.

According to the teaser, Ciara and Derek Jeter share a “long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome DNA.” A voiceover explains that Jeter inherits his 14th chromosome from his mother.

While Ciara and Derek met before, they clearly didn’t know their familial relation. She and her husband Russell Wilson posed with baseball legend for a photo at the 2015 ESPYs.

If you’re just as surprised as Ciara was, did you know Gabrielle Union and Saweetie are related? Saweetie revealed she and Gabrielle are second cousins. She tweeted, “Her father and I are 1st cousins. Her grandma is my aunt Joanne Glass who I based Eva from Deliver Us From Eva on.”

What about Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz? There are many celebrity cousins in Hollywood just like them. Keep scrolling for more celebrities you didn’t know were related.

