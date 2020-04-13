Kaavia and Dwyane wore pink or should we say mauve for this daddy/daughter slay! They weren’t the only celebs who turned up in the confines of their homes. See who else kept it cute this Easter.

Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kaavia James & Daddy View this post on Instagram Love and Light 💗🤍💞💕🤍 Happy Easter Good People! A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Apr 12, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT Kaavia James and Dwyane Wade took a trip their backyard to dial in to Diddy’s dance-a-thon wearing matching mauve ensembles. Kaavia looked adorable in her dress and her natural curls flourishing while her mom kept it cute in this patterned jumpsuit.

2. Ciara’s Cuties View this post on Instagram Happy Easter. Jesus Has Risen. What a joy 🙏🏽❤️#Easter A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:42pm PDT Easter is all about the children and Ciara’s cuties made us smile with this loving sibling photo. Future Jr. is growing up before our eyes and looked handsome in his effortless jeans fit while his sister kept it cute in spring florals.

4. Lira Galore’s Little Girl Khaleesi View this post on Instagram Happy Easter 🐣💕🤍 A post shared by Lira Mercer (@lira_galore) on Apr 12, 2020 at 5:04pm PDT Lira Galore’s little fashionista Khaleesi celebrated Easter in this fabulous Burberry dress while enjoying her robust Easter basket.