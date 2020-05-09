Legendary music exec Andre Harrell was found dead at his apartment on Friday, May 8 at the age of 59.

Harrell founded Uptown Records in 1986, where he launched the careers of Mary J. Blige, Robin Thicke, Jodeci, Anthony Hamilton, Teddy Riley and more. In 1995, he became the president and CEO of Motown Records. As a mentor to Diddy, he later went on to work side-by-side with the rap mogul as president of Bad Boy Records and later, vice chairman of Revolt TV & Media.

After the news broke many celebs who had the opportunity to work close with him shared their thoughts on the music legend.

Celebs React To The Passing Of Music Legend, Andre Harrell was originally published on hot963.com