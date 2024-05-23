Charles Barkley Rips Into “Petty” WNBA Players Talking Down On Caitlin Clark, Social Media Reacts

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

She’s been critiqued for only getting some attention because she’s a white woman in a predominantly Black sport, but she’s luckily got some elite basketball players on her side.

The first was LeBron James, who appeared on his Mind the Game podcast with cohost J.J. Reddick, citing how much she’s going to move the game forward, which ultimately benefits her fellow players.

“The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport: more people want to watch. More people want to tune in. I saw, for the first time, they had a chartered plane. For the first time in their league history, they flew private. That should be celebrated in its own right,” he said of the hate she’s been getting. “That should be celebrated, and it’s because of Caitlin Clark. Don’t get it twisted. Don’t get it f-cked up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA.”

Then, on Wednesday evening during the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves broadcast, Charles Barkley echoed James’ sentiments, telling fellow WNBA players to lay off her a bit because she’s the reason the W is getting more much-deserved eyes.

“You women out there: Y’all petty, man. LeBron, man, you’re 100% right on all these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. Y’all petty, girls. I expect men to be petty because we’re the most insecure group in the world,” he admits. “Y’all should be thanking that girl for getting y’all ass private charters and all the money and visibility she bringing to the WNBA. Don’t be petty like dudes. Listen, what she’s accomplished, give her her flowers. Stop being petty, all you women out there.”

He adds that one of the benefits the league’s already seen in charter planes, saying, “ She’s bringing all this money to the table, but you all being petty like dudes. LeBron, you 100% right. Yo, girls, stop being petty. Caitlin Clark, thank you for bringing all that money and shine to the WNBA.”

