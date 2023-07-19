Charles Barkley Takes Aim At “Rednecks Or A-sholes” Hating On Bud Light, Twitter Reacts

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This time, Chuck was at a Lake Tahoe bar over the weekend, defending Bud Light against homophobes and transphobes. The beer had received an onslaught of hate since transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney starred in an Instagram video advertisement for NCAA’s March Madness.

Barkley took aim at the folks boycotting the beer by buying a round for people at the bar and proceeded to take the stage and speak –in a profanity-laced rant– on the importance of supporting all facets of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“So listen, as I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them, f-ck you,” Barkley said.

He went on to speak on conservatives canceling him for his views and potentially coming for his TNT gig, and in true Chuck fashion, he’d look forward to having more free time and knows exactly how he’d spend it.

“Hey, lemme tell you something. All you rednecks or a–holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f-ck y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me!” Barkley added. “Hey, I ain’t worried about getting canceled because lemme tell you something, if y’all fire me and gimme all that money, I’m gonna be playing golf every fucking day. So listen, as I said last night, if you’re gay, God bless you. If you’re trans, God bless you. And if you have a problem with them – f-ck you,” Barkley concluded.

In a June TikTok, Mulvaney talked about the campaign’s backlash and how Bud Light didn’t stand up for her when transphobes attacked her.

“What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined,” Mulvaney said. “For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house, I’ve been ridiculed in public, I’ve been followed.”

Sadly in its attempt to be progressive, Bud Light lost its crown as the best-selling beer in America as it dropped to 7.3% market share and was replaced with Modelo, which controlled 8.4% of the market.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Barkley’s unwavering support of the trans community below.

Charles Barkley Takes Aim At “Rednecks Or A-sholes” Hating On Bud Light, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com