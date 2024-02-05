Listen Live
Check Out Our Favorite 2024 Grammy Awards Moments [Gallery]

Published on February 5, 2024

Power 107.5 Featured Video
66th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was the most interactive it’s been in years. Fans tuned in from around the world as their favorite artists made history. There were many moments to relive but we are excited to share our favorites from the night. Check out a gallery of the most memorable Grammy Awards moments from this year inside.

Social media was vibrant during the 2024 Grammy Awards. Since last year’s show, the awards ceremony has been getting more traction than in the previous years. Social media users flocked to different platforms to share their reactions to performances, wins, and losses throughout the show.

From Jay-Z accepting the 2024 Dr. Dre Global Impact award and calling out the Grammys on behalf of his wife Beyoncé to Victoria Monét’s historic three-time Grammy award win, fans couldn’t get enough of the awards show.

Music’s biggest night proved to be a monumental moment for several artists across generations. Like 48 year old rapper Killer Mike winning three Grammys for the first time and motivating the next generation of artists that it’s never too late to reach your dreams. Though he wasn’t able to celebrate one of the most significant nights of his career because an arrest was made at the awards, he still managed to inspire the audience with his testimony. Meanwhile, 22 year old artist Tyla wins her first Grammy this year as Best African Music Performance for her hit single, “Water.”

This was a great year for music. Congrats to all of the artists, producers and teams who took home a Grammy this year. Check out a full list of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards winners here.

Check out a gallery of our favorite 2024 Grammy Awards moments below:

1. Victoria Monét’s Moment

victoriantribe

2. Mood On The Dr. Dre Global Impact Recipient

BeyLegion

3. Miley Cyrus’ First Win

rendy_jones

4. Child Stars Winning

scdizzleswizzle

5. Beyoncé’s Face After Jay-Z Calls Out The Grammys < Everyone's Reaction

SoualiganAmazon

6. Can’t Explain It, But Paramore’s Win Is Also Black History

Pcharts

7. Tracy Chapman Reemerges With Luke Combs

TrungTPhan

8. Fantasia Is THE Most Entertaining

haworthes

9. Swifties Are Elated, Everyone Else Is Annoyed

thereidfeed

10. Hilarious

JayDotLee13

11. Ice Spice in Baby Phat

bibbygregory

12. And, That’s That On That

YannaGod

13. E=MC(Squared)

JustPlainCamm

14. Blue Ivy Looked So Fab

unapologhetto

15. The Age of Pleasure

JanelleMonae

16. Yasss to the R&B Girls

un_conquered

17. Go, Tyla!

ComplexMusic

18. Killer Mike Says It’s Never Too Late

big_business_

19. SZA’s Emotional Win

CELESTlALY

20. Such A Fun Time

MileyEdition

